Herman P. Hansen, Jr., 90, joined his wife in Heaven on Wednesday September 25, 2019, at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. He was born on June 30, 1929 in Galveston to Herman P. Hansen, Sr. (Lucky) and Millie Oystermeyar Hansen.
Herman was raised on his family’s dairy on the west end of the island and attended school in Galveston.
On November 1st, 1949, he married Ethel Marie Barrow, the love of his life. Together they shared 69 wonderful years.
Herman was a God fearing, hardworking man throughout his entire life. After being drafted and serving in the U.S. Army he returned to Galveston and went to work for Knight Furniture as a repo man. One day he went to a home where he had to repossess the furniture. After loading it all into the truck he looked back and saw the children sitting on the floor. He unloaded the furniture from the truck, took it back into the house and drove back to the store where he gave his boss the keys and said, “This is something I just can’t do.” He soon found a new job and began working for the City of Galveston where he started out cleaning ditches with a shovel. On his first day, his dad brought him a sack lunch. As they ate, Herman told his father he was not going back after his lunch hour. His dad convinced him to stick it out, at least, to the end of the day. Forty-Four years later, he retired from the city as Assistant Director of Public Works.
In 1979, Herman acquired the lease of The Chapaton Ranch on the west end of the island where he raised cattle for thirty-five years until the property was sold. Once retired, you could find him there seven days a week building fence, mowing pastures, working cows, hunting doves or just sitting with his family under the windmill. Hard work was what he loved, and he enjoyed every minute of it!
Herman, “Pop”, was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and always supported them. He never missed a ballgame, rodeo or cheering event.
Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Barrow Hansen; his parents, Herman P. Hansen, Sr. (Lucky) and Millie Oystermeyar; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sophie and Henry Barrow; his brothers, Robert and Floyd Hansen; his sister- and brother-in-law, Betty and Winston Braswell of Texas City; his first-born grandson, Matthew Allen Hansen and his beloved horse, Lady.
Herman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Dana Hansen; grandchildren, Benjamin Joseph (BJ) Hansen and Ashley and husband Corey Lee; great-granddaughter, Remi Jo Lee; his nieces, Brenda Lera, Barbara and husband Steve Jamail, Ann and husband Blair McDonald, and Pam and husband Larry Singleton.
Visitation with the family will be at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be BJ Hansen, Corey Lee, Benny Holland, Darrell Apffel, Joe Russo, Jr. and Raul Castro.
