Kenneth Boles

TEXAS CITY — Kenneth Don Boles was born on March 2, 1952 in Texas City and passed away on January 6, 2021 from a major stroke after battling vascular dementia. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ginger Boles: son, Jody Berryhill, daughter, Melissa Boles-Rees and wife Nancy, daughter, Dayna Lopez and husband Miguel; grandchildren Camera, Xaiden, Caden, Alex and Elvira; brother Jerry Boles and wife Jean, brother Robert Boles, sister, Betty Boles and Max, sister Jewel Rabon and sister Carol Boley and husband Eugene; sister-in-law Judy Boles, his brother in-law Skip Durrett, his mother-in-law Maida Clark, brother-in-law Kenneth Clark and wife Jami and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Opal Boles, father, Henry Gaston Boles and wife Beatrice, father-in-law, Hootie Clark, sister Linda Durrett and brother Henry Boles.
Kenneth was a carpenter with Local 973 in Texas City until he went to work for Amoco Oil in 1988 as an operator in the Coker unit. He enjoyed riding his tractor, planting trees, and feeding the fish in his pond with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and his classic cars.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial celebration will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In Kenneth’s memory, the family would like you to do something special with your own family because we never know how much time we have.
