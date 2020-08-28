Aaron James Barber Temple departed this earthly life on August 15, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Aaron was born on March 11, 1933, to John and Zola L Jones Temple in Blessing, TX. He was a graduate of Central High class of 1950. After graduating he went on to join the US Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine. He retired from Ben Taub Hospital in Houston and was also employed at the Park Plaza Hospital.
Aaron was a member of Spiritual True Church where he served as a faithful deacon.
Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virgie Temple; son, Aaron Temple II; his brothers, John, Jr., Bobby, Sr., and Cary Temple; and sister Lorraine Smith.
Aaron leaves to cherish memories his grandchildren, Andrea and Aaron Temple III, four great grandchildren; devoted nephew, Rev. Eric P. Temple Sr.; brothers, Rev. H. Jerry Temple, Eddie Temple; sister, Mary M. Temple Rhodes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Temple family will celebrate his life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10AM, followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Spiritual True Church with Pastor Jerry Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Barbours Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
See his full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
