GALVESTON — Sidney Ra'Shaud Millard, age 25, was born March 29, 1997, in Galveston, Texas. Sidney transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at University of Texas Medical Branch League City Campus Hospital.
He grew up a very happy, inquisitive, free-spirited young child, surrounded by family and friends. Sidney, affectionately known as "Sid Moe" was a 2015 graduate of Galveston Ball High School. He was known for his infectious smile and radiating loving energy, which could be felt upon meeting him. He was loved and cherished by many. Sidney enjoyed life to the fullest.
Sidney is survived by his mother Lorosa Shinette and father Sidney Millard Bey (Deanna); grandmother, Frances Shinette. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Bertha Anderson, grandfather, Sidney Millard III (Patricia), great-grandmother Frances Shinette, great-grandmother Betty Millard, great-grandfather Sidney Millard Jr., great-grandmother Evelyn Johnson and great-grandfather Valentino Johnson Sr. and his uncle, Bobby Millard.
Sidney leaves to cherish his memories, 5 sisters, Krystal Millard, LaKendra , Andreka Garner, Raevionne Allen, and Trasha Millard, 2 brothers, Robert Blake (Ebony), and Rahim Millard, Cousin, De'Andre Edwards, 4 aunts Roshell Shinette (Chris), LaRonda Millard (Terry), Pamela Pollard (Marcus) and Nicol Kim Anderson, whom he resided with. 5 uncles, Kevin Shinette (Lawanna), Herrera Shinette, Charles Shinette, Kirk Hayden, Hoyle Sampson (Monique) 6 Nieces (Zoriah, Sa'Riah, Ariyah, Aliyah, Amani, and Chole) 4 Nephews (Braxton, Brycen, Treyvon, Zion), one godchild (Koie), 2 sisters (Deraka, Laura), Friends (Annie, Damonique, Deraniqui, Tyra, Veonna, Kayla, Devante, Daven). Sidney also leaves a myriad of relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday July 9, 2022, viewing at 10:00 A.M program will start at 11:00 A.M. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street Galveston, Texas 77550.
Reception following services will be held at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Avenue M., Galveston, Texas 77550
