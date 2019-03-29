Mary Margaret Cassina Snow, League City, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age 97. She was born on May 10, 1921 in League City and the last child of her Italian Immigrant parents Emmanuel and Maddelena Cassina.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, (A.C.) Aethra Colden Snow, Son, Karl Anthony Snow, Parents, Emmanuel & Maddalena Cassina, Brothers, Tony and Gasper Cassina and Sister & Brother-in-law Inez Marie (Lena) and Mike Hemmi, and Best Friend, Lucy Niccolai
Mary is survived by daughter, Annette Snow Falks and husband Ernie Falks, Grandson Colden Anthony Snow and his mother, Joni Snow, Nieces Madeline Cassina Kotila (Carl); Elizabeth Hemmi Neshyba (Vic); Tammy Cassina Oxley (Billy) and a host of extended Family, Cousins and Friends.
Mary was from a hard-working farming family on Old Galveston Road for centuries. She met her husband, A.C. (Charlie), at a military dance at Galveston County Park where she and her cousins would go on weekends to dance. She married him and traveled and danced around the world as a military officer’s wife until his retirement after 23 years brought them back to raise their children in League City where her family still lived and farmed. Mary was quite the roadrunner, housewife and mother. She enjoyed foremost St. Mary’s Church where she was very involved in cleaning the church and all the churches activities for years. She and her cousins had many weekly activities like a Tuesday morning coffee, at a different house every week after mass, and lunches with the FAT FOUR.
Six years ago, after a fall and surgery she went to live at Light Heart Memory Care which specializes in private care, she enjoyed the camaraderie bossing everyone around. She made many friends there in her final years. A special thanks to them for their patients and tolerating her many demands.
Mary’s family will receive visitors on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with a Rosary immediately following at Crowder Funeral Home in League City.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. on St Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573 with internment at Mt. Olivet immediately following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.