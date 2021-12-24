ROUND ROCK, TX — Rafael B. Marquez, 83 of Round Rock Texas and formerly Texas City, passed away Wednesday, December 8th , 2021.
He was born in 1938 in Havana Cuba. He was the only child of Gloria and Rafael R. Marquez.
Rafael immigrated to the U.S. to study chemical engineering at the University of Texas. He and his family lived in Texas City for 30 years while he worked at Monsanto Chemical Company.
Not long after retiring from Monsanto, then Texas Governor George W. Bush appointed Rafael as commissioner of the TCEQ. He served that position with distinction and over the next 11 years steered the state to the forefront of environmental innovations.
Rafael was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church while living in Texas City and then became a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Round Rock, Texas.
Rafael was an active member of the Texas City Jaycees, the Texas City Men's Club, the Knights of Columbus of Round Rock and volunteered at the Round Rock Service Center and also with the Drive a Senior organization.
Rafael loved people. He loved talking with them, telling stories, listening, cracking jokes with his quick wit, and providing counsel with his infinite wisdom.
He will be greatly missed by all who were touched by the way he lived his life and the impact he had on them.
Rafael is survived by Rosario Marquez, his loving wife of 60 years; his children Ralph E. Marquez and his wife Connie, Miguel A. Marquez and Rose Marie Churchill and husband Rob; his grandchildren Madison L. Marquez, Michael Marquez and his wife Ashley, Ashley Churchill and Miranda Marquez.
A Celebration of his Life will take place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 8th. The church is located at 3201 Sunrise Road, Round Rock, Texas 78665.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
