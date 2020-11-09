GALVESTON — Donald Albert Gangl, 79, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX. He will be remembered by his true love of family, friends, and the Lord.
Donald was never happier than when he was baking for his neighbors, attending meetings with the Men’s Club at First Lutheran Church, hunting and fishing with his brother, George, shooting pool on Saturday mornings with the guys at Gloria’s, and cooking every year for First Lutheran’s Oktoberfest.
Donald was born in Seattle, Washington on February 19, 1941, to Peter Paul Gangl and Marcelle Eva Gangl. His dad was honorably discharged from the US Coast Guard in 1941 and moved the family to Galveston. Donald attended school in Galveston until his teen years, when the family moved to Hitchcock. He graduated from Hitchcock High School and relocated to Arlington, TX, where his sister, Judy, and her family lived. He took a job as a long-haul truck driver for two years before accepting a job at Mayfield Lumber Company in Arlington, where he worked for 22 years. Upon retirement, Donald moved to Galveston to be near his brother and sister-in-law, George and Sherry Black, and their son, Josh.
In 2017, Donald’s health began failing and he moved to The Meridian. He enjoyed living there and interacting with other residents and the amenities that were provided. His family sends their warmest regards to his caregivers at Jennie Sealy and The Meridian for their kindness and care during Donald’s journey toward home.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Paula Yetter and Judy Kiker, and his brother, George Black.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sherry Black, of Galveston; nieces, Debbie Beckett and Donna Pollock; and his great niece, Jessica McKennon, of Anderson, SC, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Donald went to sleep and woke up in Heaven. Praise the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, in Galveston, on Friday, November 13. Visitation will begin at 5:45 pm and the service will begin at 6:00 pm. There will not be a gathering afterward, due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Donald’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.