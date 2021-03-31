GALVESTON — Marjorie Fontenot Williams, 85, departed this life on March 28, 2021, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.
Marjorie was born August 1, 1935, in Ville Platte, LA. She was a resident of Galveston for over 65 years and was retired from UTMB. She also was a faithful member of Live Oak Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She leaves precious memories with her children, James Williams (Toya), Vanessa Roberts (Roger) and Tiffany Taylor (Ervin); seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister, Lola Deville; a sister in law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 10AM follow by the celebration at 11:00 AM at Live Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Vernon L. Baines, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of mask and social distancing is required.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
