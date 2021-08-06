LA MARQUE — Donald Ray Kidd of La Marque, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2021 at the age of 83 while living with his daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Stephen Aaron Cox of Lake Jackson, Texas. Donald Ray was born in Beaumont, Texas on May 23, 1938 to loving parents Ira J. Kidd and Nellie Mae (Gay) Kidd. After attending Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas and graduating from South Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, Donald served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. Baseball was one of his favorite past-times and his endless jokes and contagious laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, stepson Paul Barnes, brother-in-law Tony Abbo, and close friends Otto Pless, Thomas (Tommy) Neff and wife Kathleen, John (Jay) Neff, and Jesse (Popo) Robinson. Donald is survived by his daughter Kathleen Marie Kidd-Cox and husband Stephen Aaron, sisters Shirley Abbo, Dianne Peterman and husband Christopher, and Linda Kidd, brother Arnold Kidd and wife Janette, former wife Julia Kidd, stepdaughter Denise Barnes Vitek and daughter Ashley, grandkids Caleb, Cara, and Collin Cox, his beloved furry friend Kitty, and his grand-dogs Abigail, Holly, Otis, and Gunner. Donald Ray also leaves behind many nephews and nieces including a great generation who he was so very proud of. He treasured his friendships with Clifford and Phyllis Robinson and Gary and Fayerene Smith and thought of them as family. In his last months, Donald Ray grew especially fond of his Caregiver Haley Vaughn of Sweeny, Texas and her children, Lilah and Colin. He enjoyed their adventures together and felt like a “Kidd” again! We are forever grateful for Haley’s compassion and patience.
A visitation will be held on August 14, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas at 10:00 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with a gathering for lunch afterwards to honor Daddy’s favorite lyrics, “...Have a drink, have a drink, have a drink on me / Ev’rybody have a drink on me...” -Lonnie Donnegan.
