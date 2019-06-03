Van Ness
Celebration of life services for Freddy Van Ness will be held today at 6 p.m. at Church of the Living God in Galveston, 3315 7 Mile Rd, Galveston, TX 77554. Service attire will be casual, jeans and t-shirts.
Ioio
Funeral services for Paolo Ioio will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Graveside services will follow with a Masonic Service at Evergreen Cemetery in Galveston.
Rodriguez
Funeral services for Maria Rodriguez will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Zuber
Funeral services for Willie Zuber will be held today at 10 a.m. at Bay Area Church, 4800 W. Main St. in League City. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery in Pearland under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
