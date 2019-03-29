Malloy
Memorial services for Carol Malloy will be held today at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St. in Galveston under the direction of J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home.
Miller
Celebration of life services for Norma Miller will be held today at 1 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Harvey
Funeral services for Stephen Harvey will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Frisbey
Celebration of life services for Jack Frisbey will be held today at 10 a.m. in at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy in Texas City with a graveside service to immediately follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock Texas.
Scarborough
Funeral mass for Joetta Scarborough will be celebrated today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ciaccio
Funeral services with military honors for Louis Ciaccio, Sr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston with a reception to follow under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Bimage
Funeral services for Larry Bimage will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1725 Hwy 3, Dickinson, Texas under the direction of Troy B. Smith Professional Services.
Stovall
Celebration of life services for Patricia Stovall will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Mt Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St., in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Mojay
Celebration of life service for Lizzie Mojay will be held today at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, with interment to immediately follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Sierra
Funeral services for Perfecta Sierra will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of McWilliams Funeral Home, 706 Bremond St., Hempstead, TX 77445. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery located on Highway 159 in Hempstead.
Locke
Memorial service for Roy Locke will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin. Celebration of Life services to immediately follow at the Runge Park Hall, 4605 Peck St. in Santa Fe.
