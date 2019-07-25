Murray
Funeral services for Patricia Murray will be held today at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, Galveston under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
Robertson
Funeral services for Alfred Robertson will be held today at 10:45 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Giusti
Graveside Service for Florence Giusti will be held today at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
