Lambert Gerald Boxco Kirksey

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Lambert (Boxco) Gerald Kirksey of Houston, Texas passed away on Thursday March 17th, 2022 at The Cascades in Galveston, Texas surrounded by his family.
He was born in Galveston, Texas on December 28, 1954 to the late R.D. Kirksey Sr. and the late Mary Agnes Kirksey. Lambert had very loving parents and a wonderful childhood. He was baptized at an early age and again in adulthood at Macedonia Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas where he also sang in the choir. Lambert was a 1973 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, Texas where he was a football stand out. After high school, he worked in several industries which developed his lifelong knowledge, skills and craftsmanship. He worked at John Sealy Hospital, the City of Galveston and as a carpenter for the Galveston Housing Authority. His favorite job and the one in which he retired from was as a truck driver for the BP Amoco Plant in Texas City, Texas.
Lambert enjoyed fishing at his favorite spot in Hitchcock, Texas. But what he loved most of all was socializing with his family and friends. He was a man of faith, who enjoyed uplifting his fellow neighbor with a positive word. He moved to Houston in 2010 and truly enjoyed attending the Universal Church in Houston, Texas, where he found a wonderful church home until his health failed. He enjoyed living at the Bellerive Senior Community in Houston, Texas where he met great neighbors who also became longtime friends.
Lambert was preceded in death by his parents and his brother R D Kirksey, Jr. Those left to cherish his memories are his beloved daughter, LaTonya Walker; three grandsons; Jason Williams, Jr., Keyshon Williams and Jaylon Williams (Houston, TX) whom he was very proud of. Two sisters, Shirley Fields (Texas City, TX) and Ruby Lee (Sour Lake, TX), special cousins Pearlette Thomas, Ronnie Moore and L M Kirksey Jr., numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, special lifelong family friends Rev. Louis Simpson Jr., Timothy James and Vanessa Jefferson. Special Thank you to Akeba Allen of Herman Memorial Hospice. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 26th 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 12-1pm.
