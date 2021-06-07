HOUSTON — With great sadness we announce the transition of Lovenia Willis Williams a lifelong resident of Houston, Texas. When she became ill, she relocated with her daughter, Dr. Julie Wilson and her family in League City, Texas of Galveston County.
Lovenia Willis Williams was born in Loreauville Louisiana, the second of seven children born to Early and Francis Zepherin Willis. She was educated in the Iberia Parish School system.
Mother Lovenia was a homemaker and took pride in the raising of her eleven children. She enjoyed going to church, cooking, baking, bingo, and political discussions. Mother Williams was a member of Gloryland Ministries of Houston, Texas.
She served as a volunteer voter field worker for over forty years and demanded that all her children become registered voters and participate in the election process.
Mother Williams leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband of sixty-six years Hurley Davis Williams, eleven adored children; Janice Williams Taylor, Peter Williams (Lena), Cynthia Williams , Patricia Taffe, Pamela Williams, Carolyn Williams, Hurley Craig Williams, Dr. Julie Wilson (Thomas), Joseph Williams, Kevin Williams (Sharanda) and Tawanda Williams a host of grandchildren, great grand- children, nieces, nephews, family, friends and the best neighbors anyone could ever have.
A Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at the Meadowbrook Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Thomas Wilson-8202 Howard in Houston, Texas. Her Pastor, Rev. Peter James Williams of Gloryland Ministries will eulogize this woman of God. Mother Lovenia Williams will forever be in our hearts.
