Patrol Lt. Gregory Mark Hayes (47) passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, after a 10-month battle with metastatic melanoma.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Cuchens Hayes, and Greg’s three children: daughter Shelby Hope James (27), son-in-law Nathan and granddaughter Olivia Kate; son Gregory Mark Hayes (20) and son Scot Gabriel Hayes (16). Loving family members include his mother Angela Collins and her husband Karl Fenske; his brother Bradley M Hayes, his wife Ashley, and their children Hannah and Jackson; grandmother Kathryn Hayes; his cousin and wife Jeremy and Christy Hayes; his in-laws, Bill and Pat Cuchens, and Elizabeth’s aunts Vicki Santoni and Virginia Santoni; and a host of loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Jonathan Mark Hayes, his grandfather Carl Hayes and maternal grandparents James Henry and Leona Anna Collins. He leaves for Elizabeth to love his four-legged girls: Gracie, Brandy, and Kelly.
Greg served three years as an Army Ranger, earned a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University, and then joined the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in 1993, rising through the ranks. Throughout his 26 years of service, Greg served in the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigative Division.
Greg was the epitome of a true leader, loved and respected by those who knew and worked with him. While he served in the Patrol Division, Greg mentored and taught numerous young officers around Galveston County and became their friend, counselor, or parent. He was a Master Peace Office, public safety diver, accident reconstructionist, homicide and assault investigator, certified SWAT supervisor and a qualified instructor in too many areas to mention. In addition, he earned numerous certificates from various investigative agencies. Greg loved being a presenter at the Galveston County Citizen’s Sheriff Academy and was a 2006 graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Clear Creek Community Church, 999 North Egret Bay Blvd., League City, Texas 77573. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Gregory Hayes, Jr., Scot Hayes, Jeremy Hayes, Brad Hayes, Richard Garrett and Jacob Manuel. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan James, Randy Burrows, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Galveston County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association, P.O. Box 791, Dickinson, TX 77539.
