SANTA FE —
Mrs. Betty M. "Mickie" Hunter passed from this life Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born March 30, 1926 in Webster, Mrs. Hunter was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Aloga. She enjoyed traveling with daughter, Linda and son-in-law, John and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Rufus and Ida Louise (LaMothe) Roark; husband, John Grady Hunter; sister, Irene Roark; daughter-in-law, Lynn Hunter; son-in-law, John Courtney.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Joe Hunter, John W. Hunter and wife, Lillian; daughter, Linda Courtney; brother, John Robert Roark and wife, Callie; sister, Virginia Joan Hobbs and husband, James; 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; Quigley, her furry napping partner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church Algoa, 18006 Orange Street, Alvin, Texas, with Pastor David Frisby officiating. Interment will follow at Confederate Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give a special thanks to UTMB Homecare, AMED Home Health, especially nurse Morgan, Resolutions Hospice and their whole team. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
