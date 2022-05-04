LAKE JACKSON — Mr. Leonard W. Magnuson, 74 passed away on May 2, 2022.
Leonard was born in Alva, Ok on February 17, 1948. He graduated from Alva High School in Alva, Oklahoma and continued on to receive his Master's in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University.
Leonard was married to Joyce Hagerman Magnuson on July 7, 2007, they were married 14 years.
Leonard worked and retired as a Chemical Engineer for The Dow Chemical Company for the majority of his career. In his retirement years Leonard enjoyed gardening, square dancing and the occasional game of freecell. He was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Joyce Hagerman Magnuson; daughter, Heather Dodge and husband, Andrew; their children, Tyler, Austin and Ava; his son, Jeremy Magnuson and wife, Pamela, their children, Kenley and Cole, his 3 sons from a previous marriage, Dr. Scott Bailey and his wife, Dr. Julie Bailey, their children, Gabriella and Aaron, Mark Bailey and wife, Robyn Bailey; their children, Isaac, Jonathan, Malachi and Abigail, Dr. Alden (Greg) Bailey and wife, Charissa Bailey; their children, Arwen, Caedmon and Emery; eldest brother, Dr. Larry Magnuson and wife, Paulette; sister-in-law, Nancy Magnuson.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lacreta Magnuson; brother, Leo Magnuson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Meiller officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Bailey, Mark Bailey, Andrew Dodge, Austin Dodge, Tyler Dodge and Jeremy Magnuson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Leonard's name to American Diabetes Association, Post Office Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
