Billie Edwena Wingo
TEXAS CITY — Billie Edwena Wingo, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
R.G. "Bob" Bisbey
GALVESTON — R.G. "Bob" Bisbey, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Rick Joseph Rekoff
GALVESTON — Rick Joseph Rekoff, age 64, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.