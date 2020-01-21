Alberta M. Luskac age 87 formerly of La Marque, Texas peacefully passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence in Plantersville, Texas.
Mrs. Luskac was born March 2, 1932 in Bay City, Texas to Vallie Harrison and Loyal Grant Price. She was employed as a cafeteria worker for La Marque Independent School District and as a unit clerk at UTMB in Galveston until her retirement. She loved gardening, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. There are a lot of portraits from Cyril’s Studio that she painstakingly painted by hand for many years. Mom was a fantastic cook, and is remembered for her hospitality to family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril I. Luskac; her parents; twin brother, Albert Price; sisters, Ella Berryhill, Stella Gatlin, and Ruth Stech; brothers, Neal Price, Loyal Price, and Clemons Price.
Survivors include daughters, Ginger Torregrossa (Joe), Kandy Parker (Eric); and sister, Frankie Beasley. Grandchildren, Megan Wisnoski (Steven), Laura Taylor (Kevin), and Frank Torregrossa (Candace). Great-grandchildren, Alison Wisnoski, Jillian Wisnoski, Nolan Wisnoski, Austin Taylor, Gretchen Torregrossa, Joey Torregrossa, and Kenzie Torregrossa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to mothers caregiver, Jolyn Jennings with Visiting Angels for her kindness and support during the past months, as well as the nurses with Brazos Valley Hospice for their care in moms final days.
Mom, we love you and will see you again one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.