Newell Wayne Christopher

LEAGUE CITY — Newell Wayne Christopher, 80, passed away on February 14, 2021 in League City, Texas after a courageous battle with COVID. He was born in Garrison, Texas to Carroll and Clotell Kimbro Christopher and is survived by his loving wife Helen, his brother Kenneth, the Hauser families (in-laws) of Austin and Greenville Tx and numerous friends. Wayne graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1959, served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1963, attended Northeast Missouri State University and was an independent electrical/mechanical designer. He had a passion for his wife Helen, sailing (TMCA), Golf and Hunting with his brothers. He was involved with M.I. Lewis Social Service Center and the Dickinson First United Methodist Church. Wayne was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and served in numerous capacities including National Grand Tiler and President of the Texas Elks State Association. Final arrangements are pending. Donations can be made in his Honor to: Texas Elks Endowment, Inc ., M.I. Lewis Social Service Center or Dickinson First United Methodist Church.

