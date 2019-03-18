Jorrie E. Adams
GALVESTON—Jorrie E. Adams, 94, departed this life on March 9, 2019, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Antone “Tony” Albonetti, Jr.
GALVESTON—Antone “Tony” Albonetti, Jr., age 90, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Leo Clark, Jr.
LA MARQUE—Leo Clark, Jr., 67 departed this life suddenly on Sunday, March 17 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Guadalupe “Lupe” Sauceda
Guadalupe “Lupe” Sauceda, 93, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Walter Warren
GALVESTON—Walter Warren, 60, departed this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
