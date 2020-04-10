Ronald Ray Cambiano

Ronald Cambiano passed away on March 27, 2020 after a courageous 6 year long battle with cancer. He was born in Texas City on December 18, 1961 to Ethel Marie Grainer and Joseph Dominic Cambiano.
Surviving Ronald is his wife Anna Cambiano, sons Shaun Root (Maureen)and Derek Root, Daughter Pamela Noda (Yoshi), grandchildren Gabriel, Cara, Alyssa and Kyo, parents Joe and Wilma Cambiano; sisters Patricia Anderson, Debora Wagner, Sheila Cambiano, Sandra O’Day, Sharon Egolinsky; brothers Kenneth, Jeffery and Stephen Cambiano.
Ronald was a fun and playful man who was known for his love of barbeques with his in-laws, having a beer, watching the Texans, and listening to Alan Jackson. His iconic dancing skills never failed to entertain and made him the life of the party. He was a strong man with a larger than life personality that he maintained to the very end.
A memorial service will be held at a later date TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.