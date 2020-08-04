Galveston County Sheriff Deputy Michael Wiley “Mickey” Stevens age 68 was called home to be with his Lord Friday, July 31, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 11:00am Thursday August 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church 822 Tremont in Galveston. Burial with honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mickey was born May 31, 1952 in Galveston, Texas to William Anderson Stevens and Helen Beatrice Morgan Stevens. He was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School. After high school Mickey worked in the funeral business at various local funeral homes where he also worked in ambulance service. He found his way into banking and that led him into property management for several years, all the time working in the funeral industry.
Mickey always had a calling for law enforcement and this led him to become employed early in his life as a patrol officer with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Mickey never left his roots in the funeral industry. He continued to work with his close friends that were like his second brothers, Mike and Rusty Carnes and in 1990 he not only helped in the construction of the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, he was a superb employee contributing to it’s establishing over the past 30 years.
Mickey would work several stints with the Sheriff’s Office over his career, but after Hurricane Ike destroyed Galveston in 2008 Mickey moved to El Paso to employ his law enforcement skills in security in the oil and gas industry which was starting to boom. Mickey went to work for Western Oil and Gas. He loved El Paso, especially being close to his oldest brother Bill and nephews Bill Jr. and Cliff. After 7 years the longing to have sand between his toes got the best of him and he returned to Galveston and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office where he finished his last call of duty Friday July 31, 2020.
Mickey loved the Lord Jesus Christ; was baptized at First Baptist Church in Galveston and loved Southern Gospel Music. Now in heaven with the One that first loved him.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beth Laughter; brother Luther Stevens and a nephew Cliff Stevens. Survivors include sister Cathy Crawford and husband Joe of Dickinson; brothers Bill Stevens, Sr. and wife Pam of El Paso and Andy Stevens of La Marque; nieces, Melissa Duplechin and husband HCC Pct 1 Deputy Russell Duplechin of Pearland and Mary Beth Schmitz and husband Christoph of Tomball, Leah Gaughan and husband Peter; nephews, Bill Stevens, Jr. and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, Pierce Laughter of Memphis, TN, Todd Stevens and wife Chelsea of Round Rock, Jeffrey Wade Branch and Daniel Stevens and wife Candi of Tiki Island.
Pallbearers are his brothers and sisters in arms at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Honorary pallbearers are his many colleagues in funeral service throughout Galveston County.
