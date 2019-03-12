DICKINSON—Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, “Catnip” Faite Williams Sr. was born on April 4, 1942 passed on March 7, 2019.
He was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He infused the lives of countless others with his hustle, generosity and kindness.
Left to cherish his friend Daisy Williams; children, Teresa Washington, Lawrence Provost (Yvette), Dana Stephens (Carl), Faite Williams (Kelly), Archie Williams (Dottie), and Jasmine William; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-children; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held on March 16, 2019, beginning with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.