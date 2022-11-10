AUSTIN, TX — Robert Otems, Jr., "Bubba" was born May 14, 1960, in Galveston, Texas to Mildred and Robert Otems. He was baptized at Live Oak Baptist Church where his grandmother Marguerite McCoy, was a member. His mother, Evangelist Mildred Braziel, shaped his Christian values. He was the eldest of five boys. He graduated from Ball High School in 1979, and was a member of the Varsity football team.
He worked as a corrections officer at the UTMB - TDCJ. He relocated to Austin, TX. after retirement and obtained his Barber's license. He joined Austin's Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, under Pastor Gaylon Clark's leadership.
Robert is preceded in death by his father Robert Otems, Sr.; grandparents, Nelson McCoy, Sr. and Marguerite McCoy; Simon Peter Otems and Hattie Otems. Great grandparents Nelson McCoy and Lucindi McCoy; and Great- great grandparent Sirgion McCoy. Linda Willis (sister), Brock Green (nephew), Rose Marie Monroe (aunt), Nelson McCoy Jr. (uncle), and Trevor Foreman (nephew).
He is survived by his partner Delisha Penn; daughter LaToya Abraham (Joseph), and daughter Ashley Coleman, daughter Tra'Shaunda Otems (NaQuinton Vaughn), son Robert Otems, Jr., son Isaiah Edwards, daughter Jada Edwards, son Xavier Otems, Troy and Taylor Lemon (step-children);. Grandchildren: Roxanne Abraham, Joseph Abraham Jr., Michael Abraham, Romance King Otems, Royce Jeremiah Otems, and Travis Vaughn. Mother, Mildred Braziel. Siblings: Margaret Flint (Donald), Sharon Williams, Rosalind "Akua'' Holt, La Shaun Otems (JD), Cynthia Greely (Ron); Gerald Otems (La Tonya), Quentin Otems, Troy Otems, Kevin Otems; great aunt: Mammie Etta McDonald; and a host of relatives.
God called Robert home on Monday, October 31, 2022. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM, visitation at 9:00 AM, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 HWY 3, Dickinson, TX 77539
