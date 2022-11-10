Robert Otems, Jr.

AUSTIN, TX — Robert Otems, Jr., "Bubba" was born May 14, 1960, in Galveston, Texas to Mildred and Robert Otems. He was baptized at Live Oak Baptist Church where his grandmother Marguerite McCoy, was a member. His mother, Evangelist Mildred Braziel, shaped his Christian values. He was the eldest of five boys. He graduated from Ball High School in 1979, and was a member of the Varsity football team.

He worked as a corrections officer at the UTMB - TDCJ. He relocated to Austin, TX. after retirement and obtained his Barber's license. He joined Austin's Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, under Pastor Gaylon Clark's leadership.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription