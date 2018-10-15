Our beloved mother was called home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2018. She was 93 years old.
Louise was born November 27, 1924, to Tom and Inez Wright of Leola, Arkansas. She graduated from Leola High School and attended the annual reunion in Arkansas until her health made it difficult to travel. Louise continued her formal education, receiving a nursing degree and retired from Mainland Center Hospital in 1984. She married Herbert Vaughn in 1951 and they were married 34 years until Herbert’s death in 1985. Louise and her family moved from La Marque to Hitchcock due to the devastation from hurricane Carla in 1961. She was a resident of Hitchcock, Texas from 1961 until 1985.
She and Herbert built their retirement home in Cleveland, Texas in 1985. Louise loved her Church, family, was an avid bowler, and could never pass up a nursery (she always needed more yard plants!). She loved working in her yard and walking with her dogs. In her spare time, she loved cross-word puzzles and reading her bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Vaughn, sister, Ethel Guarity, and brother, Herman Wright.
Louise is survived by all five of her children: Beverly of Austin, Texas, Randall and his wife Amy of Peach Tree, Georgia, Rick and his wife Karen of Santa Fe, Texas, Vicki of Phoenix, Arizona, Greg and his wife Donna of Santa Fe, Texas.
12 Grandchildren: David Vaughn, Ryan Vaughn, Jack Vaughn, Will Vaughn, Melody Vaughn, Ricky Vaughn, Misty Vaughn, Daniel Vaughn, Steven Vaughn, Kristy Vaughn, John Vaughn, and Samantha Vaughn. 18 Great-grandchildren, and 1 Great-great-grandchild.
Services will be managed by Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas. There will be a private grave-side service at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
