MCKINNEY — Jimmie Dane Mackey, 90, a long-time Dickinson resident, passed away on July 12, 2021 in Allen, Texas. Jimmie was born September 1, 1930 in Wills Point, Texas to Mamie (Keyes) Mackey and James Tyre Mackey. After moving to Dickinson as a young child, he graduated from Dickinson High School in 1949, and married the love of his life, Santina Marie Menotti in 1950. They remained in Dickinson during their almost 60-year marriage, raising three children. He and Santina were active parishioners at the Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson, volunteering for several ministries over the years.
Jimmie, known as “Mick” by his many friends, loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family. He was an avid gardener and cook and, never one to let the truth get in the way of a good story, he could make everyone laugh when he told one. Jim worked for the Water Company in Dickinson, retiring in 1995 after 26 years of service.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Santina Mackey, his son James Patrick Mackey, daughter Sharon Mackey Adams, and his parents. Jimmie is survived by his son Mark Mackey and his wife, Phyllis of Allen, TX, grandson Graham Mackey of Allen, TX, granddaughters Amy Connell and her husband Mark Connell of Carlisle, MA, and Lonnie Scurlock of Denver, CO, brother Jackie Mackey and his wife, Florence, sister Janice Stewart and her husband Jack, six great-grand children, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In his honor, there will be a visitation on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a rosary service to follow. There will be a service on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic church.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Shrine of the True Cross Church in memory of Santina and Jimmie Mackey — https://truecrosschurch.org/support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.