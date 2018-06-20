Family and Friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Services for Michael E. Callis of Texas City on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Michael was born on October 23, 1954, to the late Andrew Callis, Sr & Willie Mae Green-Callis and transitioned to heaven on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Debra Harris-Callis of 28 years; children, Crystal Murray, Ysheca Lee and Joshua Callis; siblings, Leola Dennis and Andrew (Diane) Callis, Jr.; seven grandchildren, devoted in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
