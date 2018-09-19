The family of Thelma L. Quinine invites you to join them as they celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018, at West Point Baptist Church, (3003 Avenue M) with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating and Bishop John B. West, eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Thelma departed this life on September 10, 2018, at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her; son, Johnnie Quinine Jr. (Debra); daughter, Tracie E. Quinine; brothers, James Garner Jr. (Theresa), Clinton Joshua, Jr. (Wilma), Leroy Joshua (Florence), Lionel Joshua, Dennis Joshua; sisters, Bertha Mae Johnson, Laura Joshua, and Jessie Lee Kimble; step mother, Virda Mae Joshua; grandchildren, Johnny Quinine (Shaneria), Christopher Quinine (Felecia), Dominique Barksdale, Keith Jolivet Quinine, Alexis Jolivet, Jakirrah Jenkins, Kayla Bailey, Warren Chavis, and Jasmere Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.