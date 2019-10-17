July 22, 1928 - October 11, 2019
Mr. Lawrence Murray, 91, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Mr. Murray was born July 22, 1928 in Grand Cane, Louisiana.
A funeral service for Mr. Murray will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Pastor A. L. Bell will officiate the funeral service.
