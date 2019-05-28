Lillie Vaughn Capps McKee, 93, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, with a visitation between 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Lillie McKee was born April 16, 1926 in Jacksonville, Florida to parents, James Franklin Vaughn and Carrie A. Hampton. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Mimi and Friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Lester Capps, Sr. and son, Jessie Lester Capp, Jr. and her second husband Norman McKee.
Survivors include son, Stephen H. Capps; grandchildren, Stephen Vaughn Capps, Shannon Troy Capps, Shelly Denise Friend, Andy Capps and Shawn Capps.
