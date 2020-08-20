Robert Allen Dudley, 79, resident of League City, Texas passed away from this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Robert was born on October 17, 1940 in Texas City, Texas to Ben and Hazel Dudley. He served in the Marines after high school from 1959 to 1963. On March 18, 1961 he married his loving wife Wanda Jean Parker. They continued their love story for the last 59 years and raised a son, Todd, and two daughters Vikki, and Rhonda. Robert spent his career after the Marines working for contractors in the power and chemical industries as an instrumentation technician working his way up to project manager, retiring at age 59.
Robert, better known as Bob, Bobby, or Robert A, loved his family and friends. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and spent his adult years teaching Sunday School and serving as a deacon. Robert’s hobbies included hunting in his early adult years, fishing and gardening. He liked to spend time at the lake with his family and growing vegetables in his beautiful garden. He was known for his kind heart, love for Christ, his wife and family, and for welcoming many others into the family.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Ben, and his mother, Hazel. He is survived by his wife Wanda, his three children, Todd Dudley and wife Sandy; Vikki Hickerson and husband Darryl; and Rhonda Christopherson; his brothers, Jimmy Dudley, and Dick Dudley; and sister, Linda Dudley; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 in his honor. Viewing is from 10-11 am with the service following at 11 am in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas, with internment following at Forest Park East, Webster, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Robert Dudley to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online, or the charity of your choice.
