Charlotte Ransom Hunsucker, 67, of Dickinson, Texas and Ellijay, Georgia died on July 14, 2018, in Webster, Texas, following an extended illness. She spent several hours with close family just prior to her passing.
She was born December 1, 1950 to proud and loving parents, John and Elizabeth Ransom of Clearwater, Florida.
Charlotte worked as an RN at UTMB and with the Galveston County Public Health Department. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Charlotte leaves to cherish her memory, her husband John Hunsucker; two sons, J. Travis Hunsucker and wife Kelli, and John “Jack” Charles Hunsucker and wife Bridget; her brother John Ransom and wife Sallie; two grandchildren, Maybee Hunsucker and John Waylon Hunsucker; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
In her honor a celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please visit Crowder Funeral Home website.
