LA MARQUE — Susan Kay Brouillard, age 64 of La Marque, Texas passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her residence. Susan was born July 26, 1956 in Texas City, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Galveston County. She graduated from La Marque High School in 1974 and worked for United Healthcare as a Medical Coder. Susan is preceded in death by her father, K.D. Waggoner and step father, Frank Kelemen.
Susan is survived by her son, Justin Brouillard and wife Danielle; mother, Helen Kelemen; sister, Anne White and husband Bobby; grandchildren, Deven Patterson and Ava Brouillard; niece, Ginger Eckenrode and husband Jon; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Susan’s favorite activity was knitting hats for cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital. The family thanks Hospice Care Team of Texas City and the Garza family for all of their help.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.