Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo
LEAGUE CITY—Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo, 69, of League City, TX, passed away June 26, 2019 in Webster, TX. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Timothy Dewayne Williams
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA—Timothy Dewayne Williams departed this life on Sunday June 23, 2019, in Breaux Bridge, LA. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Cynthia G. Grant
GALVESTON—Cynthia G. Grant, 53, departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.