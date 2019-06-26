Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo

LEAGUE CITY—Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo, 69, of League City, TX, passed away June 26, 2019 in Webster, TX. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.

Timothy Dewayne Williams

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA—Timothy Dewayne Williams departed this life on Sunday June 23, 2019, in Breaux Bridge, LA. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Cynthia G. Grant

GALVESTON—Cynthia G. Grant, 53, departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

