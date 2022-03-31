FRIENDSWOOD — James R. (Rick) Ansell, of Friendswood, Texas, passed into the arms of his Lord on February 25, 2022. Rick was a proud BOI, born in Galveston, Texas, the second of four sons to Lee and Winnie Ansell. He was a graduate of Ball High School in 1966, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, Austin in 1970, and his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the U.T. Law School in 1973. Rick liked to say he bled burnt orange, and dearly loved all Longhorn sports. While in law school, Rick joined the ROTC, and upon graduation from law school was commissioned a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. During law school Rick was introduced to Linda Ann Lanier, and they were married June 15, 1974, raising five children. Rick was a member and past President of the Rotary Club of Friendswood, a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, serving on the Church’s Vestry three different terms, and member and past President of the Church’s chapter of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. He never met a stranger, loved telling stories, and was one of the most optimistic people you could ever meet. He was fond of saying “I can’t complain, it doesn’t do a bit of good”. Rick is an inspiration for living life thankfully and abundantly.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Lee Ansell, his brother Terry Ansell, parents-in-law Sidney and Melva Lanier, and brother-in-law Tom Lanier.
Rick is survived by his wife Linda, his beloved children Steve Ansell, Kate Ansell Decker and husband Carl, Elizabeth Ansell and husband Rob Hoot, Charles Ansell, Sarah Ansell and partner Christina Macal, adored grandchildren Ada and Nora Hoot, and James and John Decker, brothers Van Ansell and wife Denise, Bill Ansell and wife Libbie, and sister-in-law Julie Ansell Clements. Rick is also survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Lanier Miller and husband Rick, sister-in-law Lynne Duncan Lanier, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family also wishes to acknowledge the extraordinary care he received from Dr. Sriram Nathan, Dr. Asadullah Khan, Jana Graves, and Angela Ohuba.
A Memorial Service, will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1207 W. Winding Way Drive, Friendswood, Texas, 77546, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 2nd. A private burial will be at a later date in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rick’s name to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church with “Brotherhood Scholarship fund” in the memo. When addressing the envelope to the Church, please add c/o Peter Gilmour. Donations may also be made to Lord of the Streets (LOTS), an Episcopal ministry helping others rebuild their lives. This can be done online to LOTS, or LOTS, 3401 Fannin, Houston, Texas 77004.
