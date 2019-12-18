Carolyn Caligone entered this world as a blessing to Vivian Guy and Ennis Guy on May 18, 1958 in Pineville, Louisiana. She could not wait to get here as she was born en route, in the car on the way to the hospital. It was at that time that her parents knew that they had birthed a very special child. She did not disappoint and lived up to the expectation of being a fiery, unique, and special person.
Carolyn was baptized at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, under the Pastoral leadership of Pastor Zephaniah Phillips where her church membership remained until her transition. She recalls her baptism night as a night where many of her neighbors and childhood friends were all baptized together. It would be one of the many events that established her community as not only neighbors, but as family. She had a deep love and appreciation for Anderson Street and the Anderson Street Crew. In her later years she enjoyed visiting with Redeeming Ministries where her nephew in love Bishop Roshawn Boone is pastor.
With her family, Carolyn moved to La marque from Louisiana when she was 3 weeks old. She was educated in the La Marque School system and graduated from La Marque High School in 1976.
As a profession, Carolyn was a dedicated Dietary Aide for nursing care facilities working at Seabreeze, Ashton Park, and Gulf Healthcare Center. She found great joy in providing nourishment for the elderly and her work ethic was unmatched. Her connection to the residents/patients was a testament to her kind heart and compassionate soul.
She is preceded in death by her beloved family; parents, Vivian Guy and Ennis Guy; siblings, Linda Thompson, Jennell Thompson, Patricia Jackson, Leroy Thompson and Michael Guy; former husband and life friend, Harry Caligone, Sr.
In her last days, Carolyn was asked “What is your greatest achievement?" she answered without pause or hesitation “my children.” She leaves behind to carry her legacy of love and laughter, Tamicia Guy (Andrew Young), Harry Guy (Adrian Homer), Tonya Caligone-Collins (Lester Collins), De’ Corien Thomas, and Damon (Bubba) Thomas. She affectionately called them her 5 Heartbeats.
She also leaves behind her siblings, Willie Mae Holt (Billy), Jeffery Guy (Brenda, deceased), Kenneth Guy, Joyce Allen (Willie), Avis Morgan, Gaye Morgan and Irma Maxwell. Grandchildren, Taryn Collins, Daryn Young, Trinity Collins, Skylar Thomas, Rylie Gilmore, Deauney Thomas, Daryan Young (Squeaky), Nyla Thomas, Decorien Thomas, Jr. (Cinco), Jurnee Pitre, Kaiden Washington; Bonus Grands, Payton Faison, Dalin Collins, Corey Laday Jr. (C.J.), Jericus Willaims, II (Deuce), Ashtian Young; Great-Grand, Ali Young. God Children, Kimberly Jackson, Jessica Adams, Leonard Lewis, Jr.
Friends Like Family, Sherondria (Kuda) Brown, Connie Howard, Rita Kerlegan-Robins, Ada Alexander, Dennice Watkins, Shirley Mae Preston, Arthur Ray Davis, Dennis Strange, Lori Richardson, Loretta Whitaker, Beverly (BeBe) Bennett, Marc Coleman, Patricia Glen, Antionette Long, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
