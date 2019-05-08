John J. Fraser, Sr., 93, passed from this life at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy; son, Jens; daughter, Gloria; and grandchild, Bryan.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son John Jr.; and daughters, Mary Anne, Brenda, Linda, and Helene; sister, Dorothy; sons and daughter-in-law, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Texas City.
Family services were held in care of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The full obituary can be viewed at www.emkenlinton.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.