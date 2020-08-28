On Monday August 24, 2020, Juan Francisco Vargas age 40 went Home to our Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral Mass is 10:00am Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Monday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Juan was born on September 19, 1979 in Houston, Texas. A son of Galveston Island, Juan grew up on the sandy shores. Juan was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart. As a child, Juan was always the teacher and protector. Juan grew up with an affinity for music. He could pick up any instrument and play. He taught himself how to play the piano, guitar and trumpet.
Juan worked at the social security department before becoming an Immigration Attorney. He was always helping people. After Hurricane Ike, Juan returned to help rebuild the family restaurant. When asked why he would do this if he had a law degree, he said because of Family. Juan understood the most valuable treasure we have on this Earth is Family.
During his time in the family restaurants, Juan touched many people with his humbleness, humility and generosity. He never shied away from anyone who needed help. Juan was always the first to respond. He always answered your call and had words of wisdom.
He is in heaven smiling down upon us, waiting for us to come home. All we have to do is TRUST IN JESUS.
Juan is survived by his parents Francisco “Paco” Vargas and Dianora Vargas. Sisters, Denise Vargas and Francis Largaespada brother Julio Lacayo, and brother in law Guillermo Escobar, sister in law Luisa Lacayo and his four nice and nieces, Sofia Escobar, Isabella Escobar Jose Largaespada and Juan Largaespada.
The Vargas Family thanks you for all your prayers and blessings during this time.
Every time you hear a trumpet play, or hear a simple medley, or eat the most delicious food know Juan is with you
