Renard Neal Connor, Jr., 77 of Hitchcock passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Webster. He was born September 19, 1942 in Bald Knob, Arkansas to Renard and Barbara Connor.
He was a graduate of Gillette High School Class of 1960 and played football for one season at Arkansas A&M. He enlisted in the US Army in 1962, where he spent time stationed in Korea and was honorably discharged October 31, 1967. While stationed in Killeen, Texas he went on a blind date and after a 6 month courtship he married his “Honey Bunny” Sharon Rygaard and was happily married for 55 1/2 years.
Neal was a Hitchcock Red Raiders Coach for 15+ years, Hitchcock Little League Baseball President and coach for 15+ years. He was the founder of Hitchcock Pony Colt Baseball League. Neal was a member of the Hitchcock High School Athletic Booster Club, Hitchcock Parks Board, Hitchcock Good Ole Day for 30+ years, and a Major Chamber Contributor. He was the Hitchcock Man of the Year 1988 & 2006, and the previous Hitchcock High School Baseball field is named after him. He retired from Marathon Oil after 35 years and The City of Hitchcock after 10 years. He was also a steward and chairman of the AFL-CIO OCAW and United Steel Workers.
His greatest joy was being a Paw Paw to seven grandchildren.
He loved to BBQ for numerous fundraisers, family events and friends. He spent many years being outside and had a passion for gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janie Ballard; step-mom, Lucille Connor; step-father, George Johnson; mother-in-law, Maxine Rygaard; father-in-law, Martin Rygaard; son-in-law, Larry Lopez and nephew William Outten.
Neal is survived by his wife of 55 1/2 years, Sharon Connor; daughter, Renelle Lopez Jenkins and Anthony; two sons, Martin Connor and fiancé Terrie Torres and David Connor and Sylvia; brother, Daniel Connor and Carol; sister-in-law, Kay Warren; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Carol Rygaard and his seven grandchildren: Chloe Lopez, Brett Connor, Roselyn Connor, Adrienne Connor, Brandon Connor, Audrey Connor and Ava Connor and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock with the Celebration of Life following at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock 6601 FM 2004 Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.