GALVESTON—
It is with deep sadness the family of Virginia Vasquez Carrel announces her passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1936 in Matagorda, Texas. She worked at Eibands Clothing Store, American Indemnity Insurance Company and for her father, at both The Stag Lounge and Papa George’s Lounge. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the Casinos, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Virginia will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Feliciana Vasquez; daughter Margaret Chavarria; and brothers Richard Vasquez, George Vasquez and Johnny Vasquez.
She is survived by her son Martin Carrel; daughter Carol Wilkins; grandchildren Felicia Chavarria, Rachell Alvarado, Rena Alvarado, Chloe Driggers (Duriell), Kalee Carrel, Corey Carrel (Evelyn), Jerry Winters and Kacee Carrel; sisters Connie Ovalle, Dora Montoya, Mary Ann Gutierrez and Linda Nunez (Jacob); and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway in Galveston, Texas on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 P.M., with Pastor Samuel Alvarado officiating. For those who wish to make online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.