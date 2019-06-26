GALVESTON—James Grant Turner, Jr., 80, received his wings on June 18, 2019, at the Gulf Health Care Center.
A native of New Orleans, LA, James graduated from the historic Central High School in 1957. He was a U.S Navy and Coast Guard veteran, and retired from Del Papa Distributors and was most recently employed with Hometown Bank of Galveston.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Kellie) and Joseph (Cherita) Smith; a daughter, Rachel (Tony) Smith; brothers, Raymond, Alfred and Louis Turner (Toni); 15 grand kids, 8 great grand kids; and a host of nieces, nephews, devoted family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and send condolence at www. fieldsjohnson.com
