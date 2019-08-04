Wayne Earl Webb
GALVESTON—Wayne Earl Webb age 70 of Galveston passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Edward Joseph Trahan
GALVESTON—Edward Joseph Trahan age 74 of Orange passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Carter Tull
GALVESTON—Carter Tull age 72 of Bayou Vista passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
