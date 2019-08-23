Melvin Williams
GALVESTON—Melvin Williams, age 75, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Rodolfo Torres, Jr.
BACLIFF—Rodolfo Torres, Jr., of Bacliff, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Bacliff at the age of 61. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Lorraine (Byrd) Pruitt
HOUSTON – Mrs. Lorraine (Byrd) Pruitt, 92, passed from this life Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
