ALVIN —
Mr. Claude Marion Cox passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, February 23, 2021, in Alvin.
Born September 1, 1928 in Richmond, Texas, Mr. Cox had been a lifelong resident of Alvin. He attended Santa Fe Baptist Church and was a former member of Optimist Club of Alvin. Claude enjoyed fishing, camping at Brazos Bend, bird hunting, animals and loved dancing at the VFW on Saturday nights.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Sophie Cox; 3 sisters, Margie, Shirley and Bonnie.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Tommie Jean Cox; daughters, Claudia Mehalko and husband, Phillip of Santa Fe, Tammi Stovich of Brazoria; grandchildren, Jeff King, Zachary King, Sharisse Gustafson, Aundria Glycenfer, Bryce Stovich, Declan Stovich; great-grandchildren, Freyja King, Jesse King, Faith King, Everest King, Noah King, Carrissa Booth, Kile Booth, Lorelei Glycenfer; great-great-grandchildren, Caydence, T. J., Karaleigh.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Lucas Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff King, Zachary King, Charles “Bubba” Knippa, Phil Mehalko, Bryce Stovich and Declan Stovich. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
