John William “Bill” Garrison, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend to so many, passed away October 14, 2020.
Bill was born November 2, 1940 in Beaumont, Texas to Archie and
Mildred Garrison. He graduated from Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson
High School and honorably served our country as a U.S. Marine. In
1972, after going to night school while working full-time, he received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Houston. Although he spent most of his career with Dow Chemical, he was successful in a variety of positions with different companies, including forays into transportation and real estate. The eclectic outside interests Bill pursued at various times in his life ranged from rodeo to golf, and from hunting and fishing to playing the guitar.
Bill’s life was about so much more than his professional endeavors or hobbies. An understanding of Bill’s life can only be found in the hearts of the many, many people he served and befriended.
Whether it be The United Way, Special Olympics, or his children’s sports teams, Bill was willing to be chair, officer, coach or other volunteer. His infectious grin and cheerful spirit brought joy to almost everyone he encountered. For his near eighty years, Bill managed to stay a kid at heart. He never found a person, place or situation that could not benefit from a good joke, and he always had one at the ready.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Bowling, and granddaughter Raegan McCulloch. He is survived by his wife
Margaret Garrison; his daughter Katherine Drastal and husband George, of San Luis Obispo, California; son Jimmy Monte, of Dallas, Texas, and his mother Carolyn Monte; son Greg Garrison and wife Catherine, of Galveston, Texas; daughter Kristi McCulloch and husband Michael, of Galveston, Texas; daughter Jennie Garrison, of Richmond, Texas; and grandchildren Jessica Lorance and husband Cody, Justin Barkley and wife Beth, Hannah Garrison,
Cody McCulloch, Ansley McCulloch, Riley McCulloch, and Wayne McCulloch, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bill.
A virtual celebration of Bill’s life will be held October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A link for the service can be obtained by emailing RememberBillGarrison@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family asks that donations be made in memory of John William (Bill) Garrison to American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284, or to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204.
