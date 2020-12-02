SANTA FE —
Margaret “Margie” Alessi, 83, was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home in Santa Fe, TX, surrounded by her family. She was born July 26, 1937, in Galveston, to Kathryn and Collis Broussard. Margie graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1955 and was a lifelong member of the Theta Delta Beta sorority (aka the “TDB’s”), where she nurtured many enduring friendships. Her greatest joy, however, was her family and the countless memories they made together.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Collis A. Broussard, Sr. and Kathryn E. Broussard; her husband of 56 years, Joseph Alessi; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gail and Rose Alessi; her son-in-law, Tod Hart; and brother-in-law, Frank Fertitta, Jr.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Anita Prendergast, Kathi Ashy and husband, Ron, and Karen Hart; sisters, Victoria Fertitta and Colleen Arena and husband, Joseph; brother, Collis Broussard, Jr.; grandchildren: Kari Long and husband, Nicholas, Megan Turley and husband, Chad, Stephanie Hart, Kathryn Ashy, and Ty Hart; great grandchildren: R. Sterling and R. Walker Long, and Macks, Reed and Cole Turley; and cousin, Vicky Marinelli.
Margie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 12:00 noon Friday, December 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 1:00 pm. Private family graveside services will be held at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Long, Chad Turley, Joseph Arena, Jr., John “Brent” Arena, Frank Fertitta, III, and Lorenzo Fertitta.
Honorary pallbearers will be R. Sterling Long, R. Walker Long, Macks Turley, Reed Turley, Cole Turley, Ty Hart, Collis Broussard, Jr., and Ron Ashy.
Margie’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to her kind caregivers: Shirley Collins, Judy Wafer, Makayla Whitt, and Tanis Collins as well as Angela Shepherd, MD, Brent Masel, MD, and Matt Campbell, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Margie’s family requests memorials be made to Libbie’s Place, 5402 Avenue U, Galveston, TX 77551; Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551; or the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, 301 14th Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Margie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
