SANTA FE — Mr. Donald Ray Mittelsted, 79, of Santa Fe went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, February 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born to Louis and Marjorie Mittelsted. He grew up in Santa Fe where he played football and was an Eagle Scout. He was also a Water Safety Instructor for the Red Cross. Don served proudly in the United States Air Force. He had a life-long passion for flying and was a pilot. It is a well-known family story that as he courted his wife, Elizabeth "Lizz", he took her flying to win her heart. Don and Lizz spent many years traveling frequently to Mexico. He had a love for Mexican cuisine and culture. Don received an associate degree from Alvin Community College and an undergraduate degree from the University of Houston. Don was also a computer programmer. He was the manager of computer program services and computer operations at Union Carbide, where he worked for 26 years. His hobbies included working on his computers, scuba diving, fishing, and working on cars. He enjoyed learning new things.
Don is survived by his wife, Lizz of 37 years; son, Donovan Mittelsted; twin brother, Darrell Mittelsted; granddaughter, Caley; and family members, numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly called him, "Uncle Don". Don was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, James and Johnny Mittelsted.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Donovan Mittelsted officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Rojas, Brad Anderson, Aidan Anderson, Carter Boaz, Daniel Fano, and Jimmy Mittelsted. Honorary bearers will be Darrell Mittelsted and Ray Rojas.
