Tommy Hinton was born in Galveston TX February 6, 1950. He passed away March 2, 2019 at his residence. He was 69 years old.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Hinton, daughter Ashley Hinton, brother Charlie Hinton and wife, Sigrid, sister Debbie Reader and husband Curt and Granddaughter, Braelyn Andrisek.
Tommy was an avid musician and loved to play acoustic guitar. He played with the band “1900 Storm” in the 90’s in many Galveston and surrounding areas.
Tommy loved to sing and play his guitar for his church. He loved the Lord and it showed in his music.
Tommy worked at UTMB as a painter, he also drove the trolley for the City of Galveston for 14 years which he loved and was in his element. He loved talking with all the different people he came in contact with and they too, enjoyed talks about the city.
Tommy was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association for many years. He loved the adventures they would ride on for all causes.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Acts Christian Church, 401 10th Avenue North in Texas City, TX, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday March 9, 2019.
Please wear yellow (which was his favorite color) and black in remembrance for his favorite team, the “STEELERS”.
