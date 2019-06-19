Rolando Caraves, Sr. was born April 8, 1951 in Mexico City, Mexico, to Carlos and Rosa Caraves. Rolando dedicated most of his life to carpentry and being the best father and husband that he could be. Fortunately, Rolando spent his final days surrounded by his greatest work; his family. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Rolando Caraves is survived by his devoted partner, Vicenta Caraves; several siblings; children, Jose Carlos Caraves, Sr. (Rosalba Mendoza), Rolando Caraves, Jr. (Monica Caraves), Victor Caraves (Melissa Caraves), and Aline Gutierrez (Alex Gutierrez); grandchildren, Angel Zuniga, Samuel Ramos, Jose Carlos Caraves, Jr., Thalia Gutierrez, Adrian Caraves, Daisy Gutierrez, Rolando Josue Caraves, Michelle Fatima Caraves, Alejandro Gutierrez, Jr.; great-grandchild, Annalise Bianca Zuniga.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosa Lucia Caraves; parents, Carlos and Rosa Caraves; and sister, Guadalupe Caraves.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston, and his funeral will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m., also at Wynn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.